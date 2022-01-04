Weather Authority: Frigid temperatures Tuesday to peak in the 30s

Don't put the shovel away just yet!

Tuesday morning will be frigid with temps in the teens and low 20s to begin the day. By the end of the day, temperatures will top out in the 30s.

There will be a lot of deceptive sunshine as it will remain very cold throughout the day Tuesday.

Also expect wind chill to make it even colder during the day.

Wednesday morning will bring continued cold temperatures with a spotty wintry mix in the morning. By afternoon, a changeover will occur and scattered showers will be expected.

Thursday night into Friday morning will bring more snow to the region. Expect widespread snow throughout the region.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says we could see plenty of snow come through by Friday morning.

TUESDAY: Frigid Start. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 45.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Snow likely. High: 33.

