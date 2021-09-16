Weather Authority: Gloomy, humid Thursday ahead with scattered showers

Rain showers that moved into the region overnight will continue to linger on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms and increased humidity that will make mostly mild temperatures seem uncomfortable.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a cold front that helped push showers into the region on Wednesday night stalled over the Delaware Valley and sparked pop-up thunderstorms in areas north and west of Philadelphia.

Forecasters expect showers to hit a lull around noon with a few peaks of sunshine possible ahead of another round of late-day scattered storms. Temperatures are not expected to exceed 80 degrees on Thursday, but increased humidity will make conditions feel hotter.

Leftover rain showers will leave the Delaware Valley by Friday morning and lead to a sunny and warm weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

Fans heading to The Linc for the Eagles home opener on Sunday afternoon will be treated to plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s.

___

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 78

FRIDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 80, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 85, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 66

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter