Weather Authority: Heat, humidity on the rise for Friday

Friday the humidity is on the rise and into the weekend, with very little rain to even out the conditions.

Friday will see similar conditions to Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, marking Philadelphia’s 5th heatwave, under mainly sunny skies, but the humidity will be a noticeable change, making being outdoors more uncomfortable.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is not out-of-the question, but it won’t be a widespread event.

The weekend will bring little relief to the heat and humidity, and the heat is likely to stretch to September 1st.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 92, Low: 74

SATURDAY: PM storms. High: 90, Low: 72

SUNDAY: A storm. High: 90, Low: 72

MONDAY: Still humid. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Evening storms. High: 90, Low: 68