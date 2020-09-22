Weather Authority: Highs in the 70s, plenty of sun for first day of fall

The first day of fall promises to be dry with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s across the region.

Come Wednesday, fall will be heating up as highs are expected to reach 80 degrees Wednesday, and the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday.

Taking a look at the weekend, expect highs in the mid-70s and low-80s Saturday and Sunday.

