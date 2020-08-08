Weather Authority: Humid Saturday with isolated storms

Expect hot and humid conditions to begin the weekend with some isolated thunderstorms around the area.

Overnight rain paired with the still-high floodwaters from Tuesday's tropical storm triggered flash flood warnings that expired Saturday morning. Some flooding and storm damage was reported in areas including Delaware County and into Delaware.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Morning temperatures will begin in the low high 60s, but are expected to rise into the 80s by afternoon. Dense cloud cover will allow brief pockets of sunshine throughout the day.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says to anticipate scattered showers around 1 p.m. into the evening hours. The spotty showers dissipate overnight and into Sunday and lead to a seasonable end to the weekend.

___

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Isolated storm. High: 85, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Hazy, humid. High: 88, Low: 71

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 91, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Hot, a storm. High: 92, Low: 74

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP