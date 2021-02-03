Weather Authority: Light snow showers, flurries as Nor'easter comes to an end

After several days, the Nor'easter is coming to end and leaving a trail of light snow showers and flurries in its wake.

Temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight leading to the possibility of black ice and slippery spots in some areas so exercise caution if you must go out.

It will be a breezy and cold day that peaks with temperatures in the mid 30s.

There will be chances of sunshine, which will likely lead to snow melting as well.

There's potential for another snow chance on Sunday. The European model shows the storm moving through during the day Sunday; however, the GFS model shows it as a miss.

