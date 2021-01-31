Light snow continues overnight with storm tapering off Tuesday

A powerful nor'easter that began pounding the Delaware Valley on Sunday continued Monday with snowfall totals already reaching double-digits in some spots.

The storm is expected to taper off during the overnight hours Tuesday but the Lehigh Valley could see some bands of heavy snow.

The I-95 corridor and north and west suburbs saw the most snowfall during the duration of the storm. Portions of Delaware and southern New Jersey experienced rain and lower snow totals but dealt with coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for the following counties through Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Lehigh County

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

New Jersey

Burlington County

Camden County

Gloucester County

Mercer County

Ocean County

Salem County

Delaware

New Castle County

Coastal counties in southern New Jersey and most of Kent County, Delaware remain under a Winter Weather Advisory.

TIMING

Precipitation hit a lull overnight and into Monday morning before picking back up with sleet and snow during the early morning hours. The wintry mix reached parts of Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor Monday afternoon.

By the early afternoon, a rush of cold air from the north changed precipitation back to heavy snow in areas to the north and west.

Those areas, where the highest snowfall totals are expected, sustained snow throughout Monday night.

The storm is slowly making its way out of the area, with more light snow expected to fall Tuesday morning and more scattered flurries in the afternoon.

TOTALS

Philadelphia and areas north and west of the city are forecasted to see anywhere from 6 inches and above of snow by Tuesday morning. So far, Philadelphia is reporting 6.1 inches of snow.

As of Monday night, several parts of Northampton County and Lehigh County saw over 20 inches of snowfall.

Along the I-95 corridor, Wilmington, Medford, and Cherry Hill are forecasted to see between 6 and 10 inches when the storm departs

Interior sections of New Jersey can expect an additional two to five inches.

Further to the south, areas near Dover, Cape May, and Toms River are more likely to cap off at 1-3 inches.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures overnight will be below freezing for most of the area with winds coming out of the northeast with the storm to the south before winds turn frigid as the storm passes us.

Wind gusts will be between 20-30 mph, with blowing snow still an issue.

Highs on Tuesday will be slightly above freezing making for the snow to melt.

TUESDAY: Storm exits. High: 36, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 35, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38, Low: 33

