Weather Authority: Mild overnight ahead of roller coaster temperatures for the week

All of the rain that fell Sunday is long gone and, while the wind is still blowing, it’s a south wind, which means temperatures will remain warmer than average.

Overnight into Monday morning, temps will fall only to the upper 40s to low 50s, making it feel very mild, for this time of year.

High temperatures for Monday won’t rise much beyond the overnight lows and winds will still blow strong, under partly sunny skies. Not a bad day, overall.

Tuesday will see temps a little below average, while Wednesday’s high will jump nearly 10 degrees above average, as a cold front and rain come through. Thursday, temps plunge again.

It’s a roller coaster week of temperatures going up and down, representing a transition to winter.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 50

MONDAY: Chilly, wind. High: 53, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sun, cooler. High: 50, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Windy, rainy. High: 61, Low: 36

THURSDAY: Blustery, sunny. High: 43, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Less wind, cold. High: 47, Low: 36

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. High: 56, Low: 44