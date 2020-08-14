Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds expected Saturday before rain moves in

The weekend starts dry but more scattered showers move in late Saturday night into Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be opposite weather days. The first half on the weekend will be sunny and warm with a slim chance of rain. Sunday, however, appears to be a washout with temperatures dipping into the mid-70s.

Low pressure several hundred miles offshore could develop into a tropical depression or storm (Kyle) Friday or Saturday but it is headed out to sea. Josephine is well out to sea and should stay there.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Rainy, cooler. High: 76, Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 82, Low: 64

