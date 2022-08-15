Weather Authority: Monday to be cloudy, cooler with scattered showers

Monday will be mainly pleasant, but some inconvenient weather will move through the area, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

A few scattered showers will pop up on Monday and the chance of rain will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday with slight chances of precipitation.

A storm system out to the west will slowly make its way past the Delaware Valley over the next couple of days, bringing clouds to the area.

Forecasters say a few early morning showers are moving through Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Temperatures began in the upper 70s and are set to reach the 80s.

Looking ahead, the week's high temperatures are set to remain in the 80s while the lows linger in the 60s.

After the chance for rain subsides Wednesday, the next chance for inclement weather will be the weekend with a chance of rain Saturday and more rain likely Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 84

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 85, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 87, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Shower chance. High: 87, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Showers likely. High: 83, Low: 70