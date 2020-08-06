Weather Authority: More rain expected Friday; Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of the area

More rain is expected Friday which leads to the threat of more flooding.

In preparation, for the rain, paired with the still high floodwaters from Tuesday's tropical storm, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware that will remain in effect through Friday morning.

A round of scattered showers will impact the area in the morning with the potential of another round in the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Friday.

Seasonable conditions will return over the weekend. Some morning rain on Saturday will give way to sunshine and humid conditions. More sunshine is forecasted on Sunday as highs will creep close to the 90s.

FRIDAY: Showers, t-storm. High: 82, Low: 71

SATURDAY: a.m. rain, humid. High: 84, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Sunny warmer. High: 88, Low: 68

