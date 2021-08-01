Weather Authority: Mostly calm overnight leads to beautiful Monday

Scattered overnight showers and cool temperatures will give way to a beautiful Monday with seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

A line of brief downpours will weaken and deteriorate as it moves eastward during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the 60s in most parts of the region with areas north and west of the city dipping as low as 50 degrees.

Uninterrupted sunshine on Monday will help temperatures quickly rebound into the 80s across the region. Temperatures will stay seasonably warm on Tuesday, but dense cloud cover will provide shady conditions.

A similar weather day with a mix of sun and clouds will follow on Wednesday before a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday leads us into the weekend.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 82, Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 80, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Chance of rain. High: 81, Low: 65

