Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Saturday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Saturday with mild temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 57 degrees. Temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees by Monday before shooting back up to the low 60s on Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Tuesday in the form of some morning showers.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 33

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 Low: 41

TUESDAY: AM showers. High: 62 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51 Low: 37

