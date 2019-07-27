Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Saturday with warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

Sunny skies will give way to partly cloudy conditions during the day Saturday. Clear skies are expected in the evening.

The region will continue to see mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the weekend.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89 Low: 71

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 93 Low: 73

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93 Low: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 94 Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 72