Weather Authority: Muggy, foggy night will give way to warm, muggy Friday

Thursday has been a comfortable day, with temperatures right around 80, or just below, under cloudy skies.

Overnight Thursday into Friday should remain muggy, with some patchy fog and lows dipping to upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

To kick-start the weekend, Friday looks to be pretty warm, with highs in the upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will remain high.

The next chance of rain comes in the form of showers Saturday morning. Nothing to blow out the weekend with, just more of a nuisance, but early in the day.

Sunday will be a great day for the shore or spending time at home, with a high in the mid 80s and clear skies.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Patchy fog, muggy. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Warm, humid. High: 89, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Early showers. High: 80, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66

MONDAY: Stays nice. High: 86, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 94, Low: 77

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 91, Low: 73