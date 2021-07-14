Weather Authority: Muggy Wednesday night will lead to hot Thursday

Wednesday proved to be a hot day, with temperatures across the Delaware Valley in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams says most of the area should remain dry, with only a few, isolated pop-up thunderstorms while the heat of Wednesday remains, diminishing as the evening progresses.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning should be warm and muggy, with lows only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday should be a dryer and less humid, day, though still hot, with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s away from the shore.

Friday should also be a hot one, with highs near the mid 90s, though rain chances creep back in for the weekend. The region could also see a mild relief from the stifling 90s, with temperatures in the mid 80s, by next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy, warm. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 92, Low: 76

FRIDAY: Hot, storm chances. High: 945 Low: 76

SATURDAY: Showers, storms. High: 93, Low: 74

