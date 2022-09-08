Weather Authority: Partly cloudy overnight leads to partly sunny, pleasant Saturday

High pressure has been in control Friday, giving us a beautiful day to start the weekend.

If you’re headed to the shore, stay out of the water. While Hurricane Earl poses no threat to land, as it races by to the north, dangerous rip current conditions are associated with Earl’s passing, and the danger to life is probable. Along with that, minor tidal flooding is likely, as there is a full moon this weekend.

Overnight into Saturday should be partly cloudy and very comfortable with lows in the mid-50s to low-60s.

Saturday should be a dry day, though clouds build as the weekend progresses. Saturday’s high should reach the mid-80s, except down the shore, where it should top out in the upper-70s.

Rain chances go up Sunday into Monday and linger into Tuesday.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 84

SATURDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 84, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Cloudy, PM shower. High: 80, Low: 71

MONDAY: Showers likely. High: 81, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Still a chance. High: 81, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 83, Low: 65

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 62