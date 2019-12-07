Weather Authority: Partly cloudy Sunday as brief warm-up begins

Temperatures are expected to climb before dropping later in the week. Sunday is expected to be dry with partly cloudy skies, at the beginning of the brief warming trend.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Monday, and may continue through Wednesday with a mix of morning rain and snow.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 41

MONDAY: Rain. High: 58 Low: 56

TUESDAY: Light rain. High: 62 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: AM rain/snow. High: 39 Low: 24