Weather Authority: Party sunny Friday ahead of rainy weekend

Clouds will become even more spotty on Friday with slightly warmer conditions to kick off the weekend.

Temperatures will stay mild on Saturday and Sunday with a threat of rain on both days.

While the latest models remain slightly unsettled, forecasters believe the best chance of significant rainfall will be on Sunday due to a coastal storm. Rain could be heavy at times with accompanying wind gusts that could blow 20-30 MPH. The heaviest rain will be to the south and east.

THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 72, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Clouds, rain. High: 70, Low: 63

