Weather Authority: Party sunny Friday ahead of rainy weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Clouds will become even more spotty on Friday with slightly warmer conditions to kick off the weekend.
Temperatures will stay mild on Saturday and Sunday with a threat of rain on both days.
While the latest models remain slightly unsettled, forecasters believe the best chance of significant rainfall will be on Sunday due to a coastal storm. Rain could be heavy at times with accompanying wind gusts that could blow 20-30 MPH. The heaviest rain will be to the south and east.
THURSDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 75
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78, Low: 62
SATURDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 72, Low: 62
SUNDAY: Clouds, rain. High: 70, Low: 63
