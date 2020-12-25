Weather Authority: Rain clears, temperatures drop setting up cold Christmas Day

Expect a much calmer weather day on Christmas after a wet and gusty Christmas Eve caused power outages and wind damage in areas around the Delaware Valley.

PECO reports nearly 70,000 people woke up on Christmas Day without power, while PSE&G reported 698 outages Friday impacting an estimated 31,500 people. The National Weather Service recorded wind gusts of 60+ MPH in New Jersey and Delaware.

Some light rainfall and more tame winds will linger through the morning hours before the storm pulls offshore. Morning temperatures in the 50s will plummet into the low-40s by noon and drop to near-freezing levels in the evening.

Sunny and cold conditions will continue over the next several days. A chance of a wintry mix that will turn into rain is being monitored for Thursday.

