Weather Authority: Scattered rain overnight leads to pleasant finish to weekend

A few scattered pockets of rain will move across the lower portion of the Delaware Valley during the early morning hours leading to a more seasonable Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows reaching the mid-60s to low 70s across the region. Temperatures in the Lehigh Valley will skew slightly cooler reaching lows in the 50s overnight.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Pockets of rain from a larger system of precipitation impacting areas to our south will sweep across parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey during the early morning hours. Forecasters say the heaviest downpours may be seen in Atlantic County.

The passing rain will help usher in some milder temperatures compared to the overwhelming heat that has baked the Delaware Valley for nearly a week. As cloud cover begins to dissipate, temperatures will rise into the 80s around noon and reach highs around 85 degrees during the late afternoon.

A similar weather day will follow on Monday before even milder temperatures and scattered storms impact the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 86, Low: 70

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIgh: 83, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. HIgh: 82, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 72

___

