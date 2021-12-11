Weather Authority: Seasonable temperatures return with sunshine to finish weekend

Conditions will level off on Sunday after a wild weather weekend that included record-setting warmth in Philadelphia and nighttime storms that turned severe around the region.

A cold front that helped push severe storms across the region on Saturday night will linger throughout Sunday and pull temperatures down to where they should be at this time of year.

Forecasters anticipate bright sunshine to start the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Uninterrupted sunshine will last through the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-40s before topping out around 50 degrees.

The seasonable conditions come a day after Philadelphia enjoyed record warmth for this time of year.

The weather service said the Philadelphia set a new record-high temperature on Dec. 11 of 67 degrees, which marginally beat the previous record of 65 degree set in 1971.

Temperatures will start to trend towards the 60s again by mid-week, reaching a high of 60 on Wednesday and 64 on Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

___

SUNDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 48, Low: 40

MONDAY: Sunny, seasonable. High: 54, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Sun, milder. High: 56, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Balmy, nice. High: 60, Low: 38

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter