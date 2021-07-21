Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for region ahead of incoming storms

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of scattered afternoon storms that could bring downpours and intense wind gusts.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch will last until 8 p.m., according to the weather service. Forecasters warn of possible ‘ping pong ball’ sized hail, wind gusts up to 70 MPH and frequent lightning.

Scattered storms that could turn severe will start to move in around noon with small pockets of rain that will grow larger during the afternoon and early evening. Philadelphia and surrounding areas could see storms around 1 p.m. with heavy downpours.

The latest models show areas in central and southern New Jersey could receive the brunt of the storm system around 4 p.m. Most of the region, however, has a chance at seeing an isolated thunderstorm.

Scattered storms will start to move out of the region by 6 p.m. leading to cleaner air and a refreshing cool down that will continue into Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s in parts of the region before rising back into the mid-80s by daytime Thursday.

___

WEDNESDAY: p.m. storms. High: 85

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 55

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 85, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 87, Low: 65

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter