Weather Authority: Stretch of dry days continues as cold temperatures linger

Although the Delaware Valley is going to see a long stretch of dry conditions with no rain in the forecast for at least a week, conditions will remain cold with overnight freezing temperatures.

Thursday morning temperatures began in the 30s and wind speeds are causing it to feel like temps are in the 20s across the area.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the 40s, but wind chills will keep things relatively cold and make it feel like the 30s all day.

Just last week, temperatures were above-average in the 70s before a dramatic temperature change brought winter-like conditions to the Delaware Valley.

Looking ahead, temperatures will stay in the 40s, before dropping to the upper 30s on Sunday.

Conditions will remain sunny, but several days will feature overnight temperatures below freezing.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 45, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 44, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 42, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Even colder. High: 38, Low: 30

MONDAY: Still chilled. High: 45, Low: 25

TUESDAY: A bit milder. High: 52, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 54, Low: 33