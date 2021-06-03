Weather Authority: Strong thunderstorms will rumble across region on Thursday

Intermittent rain showers on Thursday will lead to a band of strong thunderstorms that will bring high winds and potential flooding during the late afternoon and early evening.

Morning conditions will be mostly cloudy as pop-up showers drag across parts of the region from Bucks County to Cape May and coastal areas in Delaware.

Pockets of rain will continue throughout the day with a few sunny breaks in between. Temperatures across the Delaware Valley are expected to climb into the mid-80s during the afternoon.

A band of strong thunderstorms will move into areas west of Philadelphia around 4 a.m. and continue east during the late afternoon and early evening. Philadelphia and areas as far north as Trenton can expect heavy rain and rumbles of thunder around 6 p.m. while most suburbs will see steady rainfall.

The storm system will start to taper off as it draws closer to the shore during the evening. The band of storms will begin to break up and lessen in intensity before pulling offshore.

THURSDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 80

FRIDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 78

SATURDAY: Dry, warmer. High: 88, Low: 62

SUNDAY: Heating up! High: 93, Low: 67

