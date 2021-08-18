Weather Authority: Sun and clouds on Wednesday with pop-up storms possible

A healthy mix of sun and clouds will hang overhead on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storms Fred will scrape past the region bringing the threat of rain and storms to areas north and west of Philadelphia.

Temperatures will linger in the 70s during the morning hours with considerable cloud coverage that will set the tone for the rest of the day. Sunshine will break through the clouds during the daylight hours with temperatures set to reach the mid-80s.

The broken parts of a storm system that was once Tropical Storm Fred will push past the region during the late afternoon and evening. Areas to the far north and west of the Delaware Valley are expected to receive the brunt of the storm, while most of southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and interior parts of New Jersey could see pop-up showers.

Forecasters expect the rainfall to linger into Thursday before conditions improve and sunshine emerges. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80s will kick off the weekend on Friday ahead of more storms on Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, showers possible. High: 86, Low: 74

THURSDAY: a.m. rain, partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 82, Low: 72

