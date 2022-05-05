Weather Authority: Beautiful Thursday leads into damp, dreary weekend

The Delaware Valley is in for another beautiful day Friday with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast.

Expect high to reach into the mid-70s again after a brief dip overnight.

Thursday will be the best day to get outside with rain and cooler temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

Friday evening showers will continue into Saturday as damp and dreary conditions continue. A slow moving coastal storm is forecasted to bring rainy and gusty winds on Saturday.

Some leftover showers could impact Mother’s Day, so an indoor activity with mom may end up being your best bet. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring high temperatures in the 50s.

___

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Evening showers. High: 62, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Damp and dreary. High: 53, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 56, Low: 44

Advertisement

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 67, Low: 45