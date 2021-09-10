Weather Authority: Sunny, comfortable Friday leads to beautiful weekend

Sunshine will reemerge on Friday with comfortable temperatures that will set the tone for a nearly perfect weekend across the Delaware Valley.

Following consecutive gloomy and rainy days, Philadelphia and its suburbs will be treated to comfortable conditions with temperatures that will remain in the mid-70s for most of the weekend.

Sunshine will cover the region on Friday and Saturday without a trace of humidity, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Sunshine and clear skies will remain on Sunday, but temperatures will ramp back up into the high-80s. Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday reaching a high of 90 degrees before leveling off in the upper-80s through mid-week.

Forecasters expect conditions to remain dry for most of the week with a chance of late-day showers on Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 76, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 85, Low: 64

MONDAY: Sunny, humidity returns. High: 90, Low: 70

