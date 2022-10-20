Weather Authority: Sunny conditions, clear skies make way for seasonable fall weekend

After days with cold temperatures, a warm-up is coming to the Delaware Valley just in time for the weekend and the remainder of the NLCS series at Citizens Bank Park.

Frost advisories are in effect for parts of southern New Jersey, Philadelphia and parts of Western Pennsylvania due to a chilly start to the day.

Despite the morning frost, there will be plenty of sunshine all day with no chance of precipitation in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be a sunny and seasonable day with temperatures in the 70s with plenty of sun.

Temperatures are set to drop on Sunday as rain moves through the Delaware Valley in the afternoon.

Next week, temperatures will return to the 70s with some unsettled conditions due to the possibility of clouds and rain.

Early models show that Halloween is expected to be chilly, with below-average temperatures.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 66

SATURDAY: High: 70, Low: 44

SUNDAY: High: 64, Low: 51

MONDAY: High: 70, Low: 57

TUESDAY: High: 74, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: High: 72, Low: 59

THURSDAY: High: 71, Low: 60