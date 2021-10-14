Weather Authority: Mild temperatures stick around Thursday into Friday ahead of rain

Conditions will be warm and sunny for the next several days before a weekend rain shower drags a cold front across the Delaware Valley that will knock temperatures to much more seasonable levels.

Tailgaters heading to Lincoln Financial Field can expect near-perfect conditions ahead of the Eagles matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Forecasters anticipate mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The favorable conditions will continue into the evening with mild nighttime temperatures that will dip into the upper-60s by the time the game is over.

High temperatures expected to reach the lower 80s Friday in Philadelphia and its suburbs. Rain showers will move in on Saturday night and clear by Sunday morning, but temperatures will take a noticeable dip from the cold front dropping into the mid-60s into next week.

___

THURSDAY: a.m. fog, p.m. sun. High: 79

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 82, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Showers, cold front. High: 80, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Seasonable, sunny. High: 65, Low: 51

___

