Weather Authority: Sunshine and warm temperatures linger for last days of summer

Overnight conditions on Monday will stay mostly uneventful, save for a few weak passing showers to the far north of the Delaware Valley.

Forecasters say temperatures will return to the low 80s on Tuesday with cloudless skies. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday with increased humidity.

A somewhat gloomy Thursday with a chance of scattered rain and temperatures in the mid-70s will kick off the first official day of Fall.

Even cooler temperatures will follow in the wake of the Thursday unorganized front of rain, with temperatures struggling to exceed 70 degrees on Friday.

An early look at the weekend shows mostly pleasant conditions with sunshine and high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s on both days.

___

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 85, Low: 63

THURSDAY: Scattered rain. High: 77, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Fall-like temps. High: 68, Low: 56