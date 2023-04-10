Weather Authority: Temperatures expect to climb into the 80s by mid-week

A picture-perfect Monday will set the tone for a weeks worth of warm sunshine across the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures that peaked in the mid-to-upper 60s on Monday will climb into the 70s on Tuesday with spotty clouds.

A similar weather day will follow on Wednesday with even high temperatures that could stretch into the 80s in Philadelphia and surrounding spots.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday before it reaches its peak on Friday when uninterrupted sunshine help raise temperatures into the upper 80s.

An early look at the weekend shows temperatures regress into the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers on both days.

___

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, nice. High: 74, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 81, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Sunny, even warmer. High: 84, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 87, Low: 58