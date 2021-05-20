Weather Authority: Temps stay in the 80s on Thursday with sunshine

Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Thursday with more bright sunshine as the early preview of summer continues across the region. A look ahead to the weekend shows temperatures forecasted to reach the 90s.

Morning conditions will be mild and sunny with temperatures slated to hit the 70s in most areas by 9 a.m. As the warm-up continues through the afternoon, temperatures will vary as you get closer to the shore.

Philadelphia and areas north of the city, including Trenton, will stay in the 80s. Part of interior New Jersey and most of Delaware will hover in the 70s. Sea Breeze will keep shore towns from Barnegat through Cape May in the 60s.

Philadelphia and most suburbs will peak around 85 degrees on Thursday, which is well above the seasonal high of 75 degrees. Similar conditions will remain on Friday and Saturday before the heat is cranked way up on Sunday with highs in the 90s.

____

THURSDAY: Warm-up continues. High: 85

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 85, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Cloudy, warm. High: 88, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93, Low: 67

___