Weather Authority: Tropical Storm Watch issued as Hurricane Isaias approaches

article

As Hurricane Isaias approaches our region, the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for most areas in southeast Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. The watch will begin Monday night and last through Tuesday.

Conditions are expected to worsen on Monday into Tuesday as Hurricane Isaias moves up the coast and downgrades to a tropical storm. A large system of severe weather is forecasted to impact our area and bring buckets of rain and damaging wind gusts of 50 MPH.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Isaias is expected to clear on Wednesday, leaving behind a few scattered showers. Temperatures will return to the high 80s in most areas. Seasonable conditions are expected on Thursday throughout the weekend.

Keep up with the latest weather updates as Isaias approaches by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

Advertisement

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 85, Low: 76

TUESDAY: Isaias rain. High: 79, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Leftover shower. High: 86, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85, Low: 68

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP