Weather Authority: Tuesday night comfort leads to beatuiful and warm Wednesday

Despite Tuesday’s early chill, temperatures throughout the region rebounded nicely, providing a pleasant day.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams advises to buckle up as temperatures are set on a roller coaster for the next several days. It will feel almost summer-like for the next couple of days, only to see a cold front knock temps back to reality during the weekend.

Tuesday night should be clear and comfortable, with lows reaching the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday, under sunny skies, will see temperatures soar into the mid 70’s, with Thursday following suit. Friday may see spotty showers as the cold front approaches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, comfortable. Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, above average. High: 76, Low: 54

THURSDAY: Stays warm. High: 78, Low: 59

