Weather Authority: Tuesday night muggy, warm, ahead of Wednesday storms

Heavy rain fell Tuesday across portions of the Delaware Valley and saw a Flash Flood Warning in New Castle County, after they received upwards of three inches of rain in the afternoon. Not everyone saw rain, but for those who did, it was a lot of rain.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Tuesday night should see warm and muggy conditions, with temperatures only dipping into the mid 70’s for much of the region.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wednesday, Tropical Depression Fred should make a push for central and western Pennsylvania. Flash Flood Watches have already been posted for the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos and Lancaster County, as well as most of western Pennsylvania. It’s in effect from Wednesday at noon through Thursday at 8 a.m.

For the Delaware Valley, most of Wednesday should be warm and humid and down the shore, it should be a nice day. The rain and storms won’t move in the area until Wednesday night. The Delaware Valley may only see an inch and a half to an inch of rain, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as the system moves through.

___

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm, muggy. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 75

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 74

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter