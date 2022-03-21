Weather Authority: Tuesday to be mild ahead of midweek washout across Delaware Valley

As the south is dealing with severe weather in the form of tornados, things in the Delaware Valley are mild ahead of rain.

The storm system pounding the south with inclement weather will make its way to the east.

Rain will begin moving into the area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

The showers will last through the night and into Thursday.

Wednesday's start to the day is chilly with temperatures ranging from the 30s to 40s in the morning.

Those temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will drop over the weekend with temperatures reaching a high in the 50s.

___

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 62

WEDNESDAY: Rain moves in. High: 54, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 63, Low: 47

FRIDAY: AM Shower & PM sun. High: 62, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Blustery and colder. High: 47, Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, High: 48, Low: 30

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter