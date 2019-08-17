Weather Authority: Warm and muggy Saturday with scattered showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a rise in temperatures Saturday as precipitation returns to our forecast.

Cloudy skies are expected early with scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of around 87 degrees.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Sunday before mostly sunny conditions return Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s for the next several days.

SATURDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 74

SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 91 Low: 74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 94 Low: 76

TUESDAY: Isolated thunderstorms. High: 95 Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 91 Low: 75