Weather Authority: Warm up begins as temps reach into 60s Tuesday

Tuesday, the warmup begins, with highs well above the 50 degree average.

A high pressure system in the south will expand northward and, as it does, it will pull the warm, southernly air into the region.

This will set the Delaware Valley up for at least four warm days, with highs in the 60s or maybe even into the 70s.

Friday, as a cold front moves in, it is likely that some precipitiation will follow. However it should just remain rain showers instead of anything heavy.

The rest of this week should remain warm, sunny and pleasant.

TUESDAY: Very mild. High: 63, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Clear skies, mild. High: 64, Low: 47

THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant, warm. High: 70, Low: 56

