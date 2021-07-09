Weather Authority: Warm weekend kicks off with sun and clouds on Saturday

A few lingering showers will move out of the region overnight and lead to a pleasant Saturday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

The last remnants of rainfall leftover from a storm system that triggered severe weather threats on Friday afternoon and evening will dissipate overnight. Humidity will also leave with the storms as temperatures fall into the 70s overnight.

Bright sunshine during the morning hours on Saturday will help temperatures shoot back into the 80s. The high in Philadelphia and surrounding areas is expected to reach the mid-80s.

Conditions will skew slightly cooler along the coast of New Jersey with temperatures expected in the upper-70s and low-80s with an afternoon sea breeze.

More scattered showers will creep into the region on Sunday afternoon, but it won't be a total washout. FOX 29's Scott Williams says to expect moderate rainfall in southeast Pennsylvania and central New Jersey around noon.

SATURDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 86, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Chance of storms. High: 86, Low: 70

MONDAY: Chance of storms. High: 89, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Chance of rain. High: 89, Low: 75

