Weather Authority: Wednesday set to be the 40th 90-degree day of the summer

Heat will return to the Delaware Valley Wednesday, setting it up to be the 40th 90-degree day of the summer.

If you kept an eye to the sky overnight, you may have seen Jupiter and Saturn near the crescent moon.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s with some humid conditions, but FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the humidity is set to drop in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise throughout the day and they are set to reach 90 degrees by 3:00 p.m.

Looking ahead, the next seven days are set to have high temperatures in the 90s.

Conditions will get muggier throughout the week and will be the worst on Saturday.

An isolated storm will move through the area on Friday and more consistent storms will impact the Delaware Valley on Saturday evening.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by using the free FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: 40th day in the 90s. High: 90, Low: 70

THURSDAY: More humid. High: 92, Low: 70

FRIDAY: A storm. High: 92, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Evening Storms. High: 90, Low: 74

SUNDAY: Still humid. High: 90, Low: 72

MONDAY: Still sunny. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 74