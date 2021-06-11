Weather Authority: Weekend kicks off with spotty showers, cooler temperatures

The weekend will start with spotty showers and noticeably cooler temperatures across the Delaware Valley. Sunshine will return on Saturday and Sunday with more seasonable temperatures.

Scattered pockets of rain will drag across areas south and west of Philadelphia during the morning and become more widespread as the day continues. Thick cloud cover will hang overhead between the clusters of rain and temperatures will sit in the 60s.

A healthy mix of sun and clouds is forecasted for Saturday as temperatures rebound into 70s and 80s. Areas in the Lehigh Valley could see a passing shower or two in the afternoon.

Conditions will remain mostly the same on Sunday, with the threat of some late-day rain showers. Temperatures will hold in the 80s before a mid-week cooldown drops conditions back into the 60s and 70s.

___

FRIDAY: Cooler, showers. High: 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 82, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Sun to showers. High: 80, Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunny, rain possible. High: 83, Low: 62

___

