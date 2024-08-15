Weather Authority: Weekend showers will bring end to pleasant, sunny stretch in Philadelphia

A stretch of pleasantly warm and sunny weather in Philadelphia will come to an abrupt end this weekend with drenching showers.

Conditions on Thursday will stay sunny and comfortable with highs slated to reach 88. A similar weather day will follow on Friday with slightly higher humidity.

Forecasters say rain will start to move in on Saturday morning, and skew towards the north and northeast, but some stray showers will impact the Philadelphia-area.

FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams says Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend, with rain showers becoming more widespread throughout the day.

Rounds of rain will also be accompanied by the chance of some rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning, according to the FOX 29 Weather Authority.

With Hurricane Ernesto spinning well off the east coast, forecasters expect there to be strong rip currents this weekend along the Jersey shore.

A stray shower could linger into Monday morning, but forecasters believe sunshine will dominate the day and highs will barely inch past 80 degrees.

Another sunny, comfortable stretch is forecasted for midweek with temperatures in the upper-70s and plenty of sunshine.