Weather Authority: Winter apparel needed Monday night as brutal wind chills prevail

After morning rain, Monday turned out all right, as the sun broke through. But, the wind is picking up across the region, signifying a change for the area.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the high for the day in Philadelphia made it to 48, which is right around normal for this time of year. Temperatures across the Delaware Valley were similar in the mid to upper 40s.

The wind has picked up, with wind gusts in Philadelphia up to 30 mph. Late tonight and early tomorrow morning, with temperatures dropping into the 20s, wind chills across the region will plummet into the teens and single digits.

Tuesday morning will feel extremely cold, much like a morning in January, not early March.

By Tuesday afternoon, wind chills will make it feel closer to the mid 20s. A cold day, to be sure. Winter wardrobe required.

Temperatures moderate after Tuesday, bringing a pleasant stretch to the region.

MONDAY NIGHT: Blustry, cold. Low: 24

TUESDAY: Brutal wind chills. High: 38, Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 51, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 41, Low: 28

