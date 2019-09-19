Website names Abington one of best places to live in U.S.

A Montgomery County town was recently named one of the best places to live in the entire country by a respected financial publication.

Abington, Pa., a sleep suburb of Philadelphia, ranked no. 74 on Money Magazine annual list of the 100 best places to live in America.

The website ranked towns around the country based on criteria like local economy, cost of living, public safety and strength of schools.

Abington bested notable communities like Franklin, N.J., Cedar Rapids, Ia. and Pittsburgh suburb Shadyside, Pa.

“We love Abington. We’ve been very happy here. The schools are great and it’s a great neighborhood," __ said.

Other residents believe that Abington is a lot better than the bottom quarter of the list.

“I feel like it should be a lot higher. My personal beliefs, I believe it should be kind of higher," said.

But when you consider how large the country is and how many communities Abington was up against, 74 isn't so bad.

“That’s pretty good. Cause we’re comparing with Beverly Hills and other places where it’s very affluent so...you’ll take that? I’ll take that definitely.” ___ said.

You can find the complete list here.