Weekend gun violence: Deadly overnight shooting in West Philadelphia

The Brief A man was fatally shot in West Philadelphia overnight. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. It is unknown if any arrests were made.



Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia late Saturday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Alter Street.

A man, whose age and identity have yet to be released, was fatally shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the deadly shooting, including a motive and possible suspect.