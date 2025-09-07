Weekend gun violence: Deadly overnight shooting in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia late Saturday night.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Alter Street.
A man, whose age and identity have yet to be released, was fatally shot.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details about the deadly shooting, including a motive and possible suspect.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.