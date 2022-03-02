Wells Fargo Center lifts mask mandate ahead of James Harden's home debut

article

Philadelphia 76ers fans will be able to trade in their masks for a replica-James Harden beard on Wednesday night when he makes his home debut.

Philadelphia officials on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 numbers had improved enough to warrant a move to their All Clear response level. In that response level, masks are no longer required in most indoor settings.

The Wells Faro Center, Philadelphia Flyers, and Philadelphia 76es responded by adding that guests would no longer be required to wear masks in the arena.

"Today’s announcement is an important step forward for our city and comes at an exciting time for our fans," said Chris Heck, President of the Philadelphia 76ers. "We cannot wait to see their faces and feel their energy starting with tonight’s highly-anticipated game at The Center. We thank the City, our partners at Comcast Spectacor and the public health community for their continued efforts throughout the pandemic and look forward to enjoying this time with the greatest fans in the NBA."

Masks will still be required in some indoor settings, like schools, hospitals, and transit settings, for the time being, officials say.

The 76ers take on the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

