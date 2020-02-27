Expand / Collapse search

West Chester Pike in Marple Township closed due to cell phone tower fire

MARPLE TWP., Pa. - West Chester Pike in Marple Township, Delaware County, is closed due to cell phone tower fire.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say West Chester Pike between New Ardmore Avenue and Lawrence Road will remain closed through the Friday morning rush.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

