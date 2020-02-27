West Chester Pike in Marple Township closed due to cell phone tower fire

West Chester Pike in Marple Township, Delaware County, is closed due to cell phone tower fire.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say West Chester Pike between New Ardmore Avenue and Lawrence Road will remain closed through the Friday morning rush.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

