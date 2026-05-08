West Chester University senior born without limbs graduates, champions men's mental health

The Brief Gavin Toney, a graduating senior at West Chester University, is celebrating his college graduation this weekend. Toney, born without arms or legs, is known for his positivity and advocacy for men's mental health. He is passing his campus radio show to his co-host, hoping to inspire others to open up about mental health.



Gavin Toney, a graduating senior at West Chester University, is celebrating his college graduation this weekend, according to FOX 29’s Alex George. Toney is recognized for his resilience, positivity and his efforts to bring attention to men's mental health through his campus radio show.

Celebrating graduation and a legacy on campus

What we know:

Toney was born without arms or legs, but that did not stop him from playing football growing up and developing a passion for sports. He hosted a sports podcast at the West Chester University radio station, said Toney.

This year, Toney shifted the focus of his show from sports to men's mental health.

"Men's mental health… Why? Because I wanted to do something different. Men's mental health recently has kind of gone by the wayside," said Toney.

Toney met his co-host at an on-campus counseling facility, and together they decided to focus on Black men's mental health.

"We wanted black men's mental health to be at the forefront," said Toney. "We are trained to push things to the side and next thing you know you get to your breaking point," said Toney.

Every Friday afternoon, Toney and his co-host open up the phone lines to encourage honest conversations about mental health.

"I came on the air before and was like I haven't opened up about such and such, even with him can not feel judged by the way just say how I feel," said co-host Elijyah Brown.

Toney is now graduating and passing the torch to his co-host, hoping the conversations and support continue for others who need it.

A message of hope and gratitude

Why you should care:

Toney hopes his story and his show will help others feel less alone and encourage them to take care of themselves.

"'Cause I always remember .. it can always be worse. I wake up every morning thankful for every day, and I try to get one percent better in that day," said Toney.

"When you're listening, you're starting to think, 'Hey, maybe what they're saying isn't wrong,' or like, 'Hey, taking care of yourself is important,'" said Toney.

Toney shared that walking across the graduation stage was an emotional moment.

"I'm gonna be honest ..almost cried across that stage for a minute," said Toney. "Can't complain, bro. You know ..great day, per usual. That's what's up," said Toney.

Toney's journey and his willingness to speak openly about mental health have made a lasting impact on his campus community.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what Toney plans to do after graduation or how the radio show will evolve with his co-host taking over.