West Chester teacher charged with sexual abuse of student, prosecutors say

A West Chester acting teacher has been charged with sexual abuse of a student, prosecutors announced Friday.

Police arrested 40-year-old Seth Reich, of Downingtown, Thursday.

Authorities say the now 19-year-old victim reported to West Goshen police on June 26 that she had been in a sexual relationship with Reich, her acting teacher at Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School Center for Performing and Fine Arts, when she was just 17. The alleged sexual relationship continued from June 2019 until March 2021.

"It took great courage for the victim to come forward and report what happened to her as a 17-year old student. The defendant groomed her over several months before the relationship became sexual. This is an egregious violation of trust and an abuse of his position of authority as a teacher. My office will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law," DA Deb Ryan said.

Reich is charged with institutional sexual assault and related crimes.

Bail has been set at $25,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

